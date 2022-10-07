Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Weekend: Corn mazes, fall fun & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Fall fun is kicking off in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Calling All Kids To Have A “Fa-BOO-Lous” Time This Halloween
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Prepping your costume and collecting a bag full of the best Halloween candy is the highlight of fall if you’re a kid. So of course you are anticipating it for days and weeks ahead of October 31, and you probably want to
3 Libraries in Westchase-Citrus Park
The Westchase-Citrus Park Macaroni Kid boundaries include seven zip codes. Within those zip codes is three libraries. Here's a little about each those of libraries. This library is actually closed for renovations at the moment. However, there is a really cute playground next to the library, all the way at the end of the building next to the senior center, which is attached to the library.
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when
DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Thousands of diapers and wipes delivered to Hurricane Ian victims
Dozens of volunteers with Babycycle Diaper Bank loaded 20,000 diapers and 50,000 wipes onto a trailer headed to Ft. Myers and Arcadia.
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time
TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg
Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Changing Hillsborough’s school boundaries: Good idea or too disruptive?
Rob Remeikis can count the number of houses between his house and Ballast Point Elementary School — 16. He can practically see the scalloped facade and decorative white columns from his front lawn. He lives on Ballast Point Boulevard. By all rules of logic, his two stepchildren should go to Ballast Point Elementary.
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
Hudson ‘welfare check’ prompts large police presence lasting over 24 hours
The Pasco Sheriff's Office has been at the scene of a reported welfare check in Hudson since Saturday afternoon.
