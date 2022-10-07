Read full article on original website
ncsu.edu
Global Magazine Highlights NC State Sustainability
The fall 2022 issue of the Institute of International Education magazine, IIENetworker, includes an article by NC State staff and faculty on higher education and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The article is part of a series about how higher education champions the SDGs. In the article titled “Using...
ncsu.edu
Internship to Friendship: CALS Students Bond Over Agricultural Policy
Two students in North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) spent the summer in Washington, D.C. learning about agricultural policy through the Senator Jesse Helms Agricultural Legislative Summer Internship Program, while also creating a new friendship. Katie Forrest is a senior studying animal science with...
