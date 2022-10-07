ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

fox5ny.com

Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home

Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
SHIRLEY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development

Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
BALDWIN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Oct 7th, 2022

Friday, October 7th, 2022 – Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The Hamptons International Film Festival will open on October 7th with the East Coast Premiere of Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING. The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, follows a story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful, and stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke.
MONTAUK, NY
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY

