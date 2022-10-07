Read full article on original website
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
fox5ny.com
Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NBC New York
Funeral Monday for Paul Kutz, Long Island Father Killed in NY Hotel Shooting
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
yonkerstimes.com
Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home
Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
Herald Community Newspapers
Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development
Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Rep. Lee Zeldin says shooting took place outside home on Long Island
Police say there is no apparent connection between a shooting outside Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island this afternoon - and the Republican nominee for New York governor.
Police: Motorcycle rider hurt in Lynbrook accident
Police said a motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after an accident in Lynbrook Saturday afternoon.
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash
Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
techaiapp.com
7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall
The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
wufe967.com
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Oct 7th, 2022
Friday, October 7th, 2022 – Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The Hamptons International Film Festival will open on October 7th with the East Coast Premiere of Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING. The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, follows a story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful, and stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke.
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
longisland.com
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
