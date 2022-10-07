ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment, Sha walking out of jail courtroom

By Kathleen Martinus
Ji Min Sha walks out of the courtroom in the Tippecanoe County Jail after his arraignment on initial charges of murder Friday afternoon. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

On Friday afternoon, Ji Min Sha was led to a courtroom in the Tippecanoe County Jail where i…

Government
West Lafayette, IN
