Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
Records break at Mohawk Hudson River Marathon
Multiple records were broken at the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
Female high school students partake in ‘Women in the Trades’
The Saratoga Showcase of Homes hosted “Women in the Trades” on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Scotties defeat AP, CBA beats Shen, Nisky shuts out Troy
A late Nico Savini touchdown lifts Ballston Spa over Averill Park to win 45-40. After Shen got within two points of CBA in the third quarter, a pick six from Jahmir Pitcher propels the Brother to a 41-25 victory. Niskayuna shuts out Troy 21-0 to get its third straight win.
RELATED PEOPLE
glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Saratoga DA responds to criticism from challenger
The lawyer challenging incumbent Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is slamming what he says was "negligence" in a lack of local prosecution of the sex cult, NXIVM. According to Heggen, her opponent's comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Comments / 0