Loudonville, NY

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
City
Loudonville, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Scotties defeat AP, CBA beats Shen, Nisky shuts out Troy

A late Nico Savini touchdown lifts Ballston Spa over Averill Park to win 45-40. After Shen got within two points of CBA in the third quarter, a pick six from Jahmir Pitcher propels the Brother to a 41-25 victory. Niskayuna shuts out Troy 21-0 to get its third straight win.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Person
Mike Hickey
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga DA responds to criticism from challenger

The lawyer challenging incumbent Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is slamming what he says was "negligence" in a lack of local prosecution of the sex cult, NXIVM. According to Heggen, her opponent's comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY

