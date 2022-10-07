Read full article on original website
Volleyball Downs Millersville for Fourth Consecutive Victory
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team won its fourth consecutive PSAC East match as the Warriors swept Millersville on Saturday afternoon inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. ESU moves to 12-8 on the season, 6-1 in the PSAC East and earn their third straight win over the Marauders, who slip to 12-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
Warriors Comeback Bid Falls Just Short at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Trailing 20-0 in the second half, the East Stroudsburg University football team came back to cut the deficit to a single possession following redshirt sophomore quarerback Aaron Tobias' first two career touchdown passes, but ultimately fell to Millersville, 20-14, on Saturday afternoon at Biemesder Stadium. With...
Women’s Soccer Falls at Kutztown, 3-2
KUTZTOWN – Despite scoring the opening goal, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team fell short at Kutztown, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Keystone Field. The Warriors drop to 7-3-2 on the season and 5-3-2 in the PSAC East, while the Golden Bears improve to 7-2-3 overall and 6-2-2 in the conference.
Men’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Tie at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. V. – Despite the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team holding a significant advantage in shots, the Warriors and Shepherd battled to a scoreless tie on Saturday afternoon at the SU Soccer Complex. Recording their first tie of the season, the Warriors go to 5-7-1 overall and...
Women’s Golf Postpones Sunday’s Match Against Lock Haven
EAST STROUDSBURG - The East Stroudsburg University women's golf team has announced the postponement of their match against Lock Haven on Sunday at Glen Brook Golf Club. There is no make-up date at this time. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes, please be sure to visit...
H.S. Football: Matt Lonczynski, Berwick hand Dallas first loss
BERWICK — Upon taking the very last snap, Matt Lonczynski stepped back, took a knee and watched the remaining seconds evaporate from the clock. How fitting the night ended with the ball under his arm. Because for most of Friday, he put Berwick’s biggest victory of the season in...
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats
COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident
NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Memorial dedicated at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
ANNVILLE, Pa. — A Vietnam War Memorial dedication took place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Saturday afternoon. It's located beside the World War II U.S. Submarine Memorial, area 24-C. The memorial is in memory of the men and women who served their nation in the Vietnam war.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
