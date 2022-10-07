ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Suspected killer Sha brought before judge

The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvk62_0iQne7cc00
Ji Min Sha is facing a preliminary charge of murder of his roommate Varun Chheda. He was escorted to the Tippecanoe County Jail's courtroom for arraignment Friday afternoon. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

Ji Min Sha walked slowly through the white hallways of the Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday afternoon, shackles clinking around his wrists.

“I was blackmailed,” he said after a reporter asked if he had anything to say to the victim's family.

One asked him what he meant by that, but jail guards told him to keep moving.

“I’m sorry,” he said to a reporter who asked the same question before turning and walking through the heavy red door leading to the small courtroom in the jail.

The presiding judge granted prosecutors’ petition for a 72-hour continuance, so they will have until Thursday to file formal murder charges.

The affidavit said Sha was covered in blood, and blood was splattered on the walls of their shared first-floor McCutcheon Hall dorm. A folding knife lay on the floor when Purdue Police arrived at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Varun Chheda sat in a chair, and medics soon confirmed that he was dead.

Sha admitted to police that he stabbed Chheda using his knife, which officers found on the floor, the affidavit reads. Chheda died from stab wounds to his head and neck.

Sha’s eyes were closed as he sat in the courtroom. He opened them only when the judge directly addressed him. His voice was never louder than a murmur while the judge read out the allegations of murder. He will not be granted bond under the county’s policy on murder suspects.

Daniels responds to students’ frustrations

Meanwhile, Purdue’s board of trustees began its Friday morning meeting with a moment of silence honoring Chheda.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said after the meeting that he has spoken with Chheda’s family, but he didn’t want to elaborate on what that conversation was like. He said he hasn’t reached out to Sha’s family but might do so after he gathers more information.

Daniels said he was never told about the vigil held Wednesday night to honor Chheda’s death, and he was hosting a separate event with “a very illustrious group of people around our semiconductor research” that was planned “months in advance.”

“I apologize about the vigil,” he said. “I honestly didn’t know.”

Some students have said they're frustrated with Daniels’ response to the killing. He sent an email to students about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning alerting them that a student had been killed but hasn’t said anything publicly since.

“We all feel badly about it,” he said. “I don’t begrudge anybody (for) any feelings they may have. Or (for) disappointment in any way. But I think our students know me well enough to know there’s nothing I care more deeply about than their welfare.

“I haven’t slept well since that night.”

Two more vigils have been scheduled so far: One is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. behind Honors College North, and the other is on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. on Krach Lawn.

“If there is one,” Daniels said, “I’ll be there.”

Comments / 0

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

