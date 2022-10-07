Read full article on original website
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Designing a plant cuticle in the lab could yield many benefits
AMES, Iowa – Scientists are working to bioengineer a common defense mechanism that most plants develop naturally to protect against drought, insects and other environmental stresses. The goal is to identify the genetic structure of a plant cuticle and create a roadmap for breeding plants with designer cuticles that...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
Brenna Bird and Tom Miller face off in Iowa Attorney General debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller faced off against his Republican challenger Brenna Bird in a debate at KCCI studios. The Iowa attorney general is the state's top legal officer who is in charge of Iowa's legal business. The attorney general gives legal advice and representation to most state agencies and departments. They represent the state in administrative law in all levels of the courts from Iowa district courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
