ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

High school soccer: Cassarino lifts Tolland boys

Vince Cassarino came into the Tolland high boys soccer team’s game Saturday ready to play. The senior’s early goal was the only score of the game as the Eagles topped Rocky Hill 1-0 in a CCC interdivisional game at home. The loss snaps a six-game unbeaten streak for...
TOLLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy