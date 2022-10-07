Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
High school soccer: Cassarino lifts Tolland boys
Vince Cassarino came into the Tolland high boys soccer team’s game Saturday ready to play. The senior’s early goal was the only score of the game as the Eagles topped Rocky Hill 1-0 in a CCC interdivisional game at home. The loss snaps a six-game unbeaten streak for...
Saturday HS roundup: Mauro nets two in second half as York boys rally
FRYEBURG, Maine - Nick Mauro scored two goals in the second half and the York High School boys soccer team rallied for a 2-1 win at Fryeburg Academy Saturday in a Class B South contest. York is now 4-5-2 on the season. GIRLS SOCCER. Newmarket 7. Epping 1. EPPING -...
