Grayslake, IL

State
Illinois State
City
Grayslake, IL
City
Vernon Hills, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Clc#Concert#Music Concerts#Education#Linus College
Q985

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
meteamedia.org

District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events

District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
1440 WROK

4 Rockford Area Haunted Houses That Are So Scary You’ll Pee Your Pants

If terror is what you crave every year when Halloween rolls around, then these five haunted houses in the Rockford area are more than ready to deliver what you need!. Honestly, I am not much of a "horror" fan. I don't watch scary movies. Ghost hunts or paranormal experiences totally freak me out, and embarrassingly, I usually spend most of my time in a haunted house with my head buried in the back of the person ahead of me. Why? I don't know. I guess just the thought of monsters, serial killers, or ghosts on the loose totally unnerves me.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
ROCKFORD, IL
High School Football PRO

Gurnee, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Waukegan High School football team will have a game with Warren Township High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pumpkin-carving craftsmanship on display at Jack O' Lantern World in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween is around the corner, and right now in Lake Zurich, thousands of carved pumpkins are on display in a walkthrough you won't see anywhere else.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the theme for this year at Jack O' Lantern World is "around the world." The three-quarter-mile walk is filled with lit-up carved pumpkins paying tribute to some of the world's most famous sights."We have a 25-foot-tall pyramid. We have an over 25-foot-tall Eiffel Tower," said Peter Starykowicz. "We honor the Norse lands with a  40-foot-long Viking ship."Starykowicz created the displays. He is an architect...
LAKE ZURICH, IL

