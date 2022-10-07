Dame Angela Lansbury -- movie star, stage sensation and beloved television icon with a career spanning more than seven decades -- has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am, today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's rep, Michael McConnell, said in a statement to ET on behalf of the actress' family. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO