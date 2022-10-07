Read full article on original website
UK, United Way kick off 'Live United' campaign
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The University of Kentucky has partnered with United Way of the Bluegrass to kick off its annual campaign, “Live United,” on Monday, Oct. 10, which will run through Monday, October 31. For 101 years, United Way of the Bluegrass has united...
UK Innovate launches micro-certification training program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — This month UK Innovate launches a micro-certification training program that uses experiential design theory and mentorship programming to support University of Kentucky researchers, staff and students’ role in contributing not only to science but also to the impact of that science on society and the economy.
Celebrating 107 years of Homecoming traditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The 107th Homecoming at the University of Kentucky is full of opportunities for students and alumni to continue the tradition of what it means to be a Wildcat. The UK Alumni Association, Student Organizations and Activities, Black Student Union, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Activities Board, the Office for Student Success and many other groups have been working hard to make Homecoming week a special time in the lives of students, alumni and all who participate.
Student Success shares mental health advice in honor of World Mental Health Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — Since 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized World Mental Health Day (WMHD) on Oct. 10 with the objective to raise awareness of mental health issues and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic...
Student Financial Wellness, Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships to host FAFSA Lunch and Learn
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — Student Financial Wellness, a unit in the Office for Student Success, and the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, will host a FAFSA Lunch and Learn from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Room 330D in the Gatton Student Center. Both offices...
