Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK, United Way kick off 'Live United' campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The University of Kentucky has partnered with United Way of the Bluegrass to kick off its annual campaign, "Live United," on Monday, Oct. 10, which will run through Monday, October 31. For 101 years, United Way of the Bluegrass has united...
uky.edu

UK Innovate launches micro-certification training program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — This month UK Innovate launches a micro-certification training program that uses experiential design theory and mentorship programming to support University of Kentucky researchers, staff and students' role in contributing not only to science but also to the impact of that science on society and the economy.
uky.edu

Celebrating 107 years of Homecoming traditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The 107th Homecoming at the University of Kentucky is full of opportunities for students and alumni to continue the tradition of what it means to be a Wildcat. The UK Alumni Association, Student Organizations and Activities, Black Student Union, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Activities Board, the Office for Student Success and many other groups have been working hard to make Homecoming week a special time in the lives of students, alumni and all who participate.
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
