LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The 107th Homecoming at the University of Kentucky is full of opportunities for students and alumni to continue the tradition of what it means to be a Wildcat. The UK Alumni Association, Student Organizations and Activities, Black Student Union, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Activities Board, the Office for Student Success and many other groups have been working hard to make Homecoming week a special time in the lives of students, alumni and all who participate.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO