Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's field hockey team dropped its first conference decision of the season Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to Shenandoah. On Senior Day, senior Kessa Romero scored for the 19th-ranked Hornets, and junior Kayla Brady made eight saves. But 17th-ranked Shenandoah scored twice in the fourth quarter to steal a crucial conference game from Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO