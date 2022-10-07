Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Liza Pinette notched five goals to power the unbeaten Blue Devils. For GNB Voc-Tech, Kaeyln Medeiros played a strong game in net, making some spectacular saves. Natalie Mattos scored two goals while Kendra Santiago scored a perfectly placed free kick and had an assist. Allie Borges also had an assist. The game was 2-2 at halftime. Voc-Tech (2-10-2, 2-7-2 SCC) hosts Bourne on Wednesday night.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO