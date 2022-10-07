Fall Recreation Guide Now Available

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Fall Recreation Guide is now available. The guide features exciting new programs, classes, and information on upcoming fall special events, including Active Aging Week, Día de Los Muertos, the 26th Annual Turkey Trot, and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. There are several activities for youth, teens, and adults to enjoy, including aquatics, sports, art, fitness, virtual classes, and more.

Recreation guides are now available on the City of Santa Maria website at www.cityofsantamaria.org.

While many classes, programs, and events are being offered at low or no cost, financial assistance for registration fees are available for qualifying individuals and families through the Recreation and Park Department’s partnership with People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org