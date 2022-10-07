Read full article on original website
Related
Slick Ear Fire sends smoke into the air above Umatilla National Forest
LA GRANDE, Ore. — If you are in the area of the Umatilla National Forest, you may notice some smoke in the air. Firefighters and forest officials are observing the Slick Ear Fire, which has been active since Sept. 14 but more recently reached heavier fuel. In a social...
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
ABC 15 News
Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
activenorcal.com
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified
The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park
People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Limps Off the Road After Being Hit by Car in Yellowstone National Park
A grizzly bear was recently hit by a car in Yellowstone National Park and was recorded limping back into the woods, according to a report from videographer Mike Godfrey, manager of wilderness website At Home in Wild Spaces, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera. Somewhere between Grant...
Arizona Man Last Seen in Prescott National Forest Goes Missing, Search Underway
A search is underway for Jeff Stambaugh, a missing hiker from Tuscon, Arizona, who was last seen in Prescott National Forest. According to reports, Stambaugh has been missing since Sept. 30 after he never returned from a camping excursion at Prescott National Forest’s Granite Mountain. “Stambaugh made reservations at...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 200 backpackers and rafters sickened in Grand Canyon National Park backcountry
Between April 1 and June 17, 2022, at least 222 rafters and backpackers became infected with acute gastroenteritis, most likely norovirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is the largest outbreak of acute gastroenteritis documented in the Grand Canyon National Park backcountry. Preliminary analysis of...
Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
A motorboat flipped over in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon leaving one person dead and multiple injured. The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) received a report at 2:12 p.m. of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. River rafting guide, GoRafting.com, says Bedrock...
Cedar Creek Fire Update 9/24 Now 18% Contained At 114,025 Acres
Resources: 50 engines, 32 crews, 71 heavy equipment, 8 helicopters. West Zone Operations: Fire activity within the perimeter of the Cedar Creek Fire is expected to increase with the warming and drying weather. Ridgetops within the fire area are expected to dry out quicker and, therefore have active fire sooner than lower elevations. Crews and mechanized equipment continue work on the north side of the fire to prepare Forest Service Road 19 as a containment line. Firefighters are actively searching for areas of heat and any remaining hazards such as snags along the western edge of the fire. The control line to the south and southwest of the fire is prepared with cleared vegetation and is ready for future burning operations.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim Transitioning To Winter Operations
Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to day-use operations on October 16, the day the Grand Canyon Lodge and North Rim campground will close, leaving limited services for visitors. Additionally, the entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicle access to the North Rim, will be...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Arches National Park
In an overview of Southern Utah’s complex cliffs and canyons, a map of Arches National Park may not look like much. From a distance it seems nothing more than a rocky hilltop over Moab, and its boundaries pale in comparison of size with Utah’s other national parks. The wonder is not so much the scale, however, it’s the intricacy of Arches that sets it apart. This park is home to the greatest concentration of stone arches in the world, and they form in a geologic wonderland of other creations like fins, domes, towers, bowls, slots, caves, and more.
yankodesign.com
This floating cabin in British Columbia almost disappears into its hilly landscape
Ethereally floating above a lake in British Columbia, the Boundary Point Cabin was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson as a vacation home for an extended family to gather and spend the summer every year. Perched on the hillside, over a rocky outcropping, the cabin features an intriguing wedge-like form, that allows it to harmoniously integrate with its landscape.
Sequoia National Park Announces Beloved Backcountry Winter Hut Will Be Closed for the Season
Sequoia National Park in California recently announced that the Pear Lake Hut will be closed for the 2022-23 winter season. This comes in response to the continued issues from the KNP Complex fire and the impact of Covid-19. The National Park is committed to restoring access to the hut in the 2023-24 season.
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
Comments / 0