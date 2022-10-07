Read full article on original website
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation
It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years
Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
Trump-backed Thisbaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is now an underdog in her bid for reelection, trailing Trump-backed challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka, who has a 53% chance to win next month.
Denver preparing for potential influx of migrants
DENVER — While the city of Denver isn't aware of any plans to send migrants to Colorado, officials are preparing for that possibility. This week, the Mayor of New York City declared a state of emergency over issues providing housing for thousands of migrants sent from the southern border since the spring.
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
Rising & Falling Gas Prices: Here Are the Latest Trends in These West Coast States
The average price per gallon of gas in America briefly dipped below $2 in April and May of 2020 when the world's highways were ghost roads. Then, as demand increased, prices rose -- and rose and...
Average Retirement Age in Every State
Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...
California offers to use less water from Colorado River as drought grips western US
As a decades-long drought has wreaked havoc on water supplies in the western United States, many states have had to face hard choices about how to keep the taps flowing.This drought — along with heavy water use — has also decimated the Colorado River, one of the country’s iconic waterways and a lifeline for many in the desert Southwest.Now, California is offering to reduce the state’s water use from the Colorado starting next year to help combat this crisis. But some experts have said these cuts are just one small step toward what’s needed to conserve water in the...
SEE IT: Photos show California in the Great Depression
(NEXSTAR) – It’s been nearly a century since an economic collapse and ecological crisis uprooted Americans during the Great Depression, forcing farmers from their lands. After the stock market crashed in 1929 and a brutal, seven-year drought followed two years later, hundreds of thousands of people from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri journeyed west to escape the infamous Dust Bowl.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols
Analysis: California roads are worst in the country
Out of all 50 states, California ranked in dead last – and anyone who has hit a pothole on Highway 101 or bumped along the right lane of I-5 understands why.
