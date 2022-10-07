ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation

It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
NEVADA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver preparing for potential influx of migrants

DENVER — While the city of Denver isn't aware of any plans to send migrants to Colorado, officials are preparing for that possibility. This week, the Mayor of New York City declared a state of emergency over issues providing housing for thousands of migrants sent from the southern border since the spring.
DENVER, CO
1390 Granite City Sports

Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

California offers to use less water from Colorado River as drought grips western US

As a decades-long drought has wreaked havoc on water supplies in the western United States, many states have had to face hard choices about how to keep the taps flowing.This drought — along with heavy water use — has also decimated the Colorado River, one of the country’s iconic waterways and a lifeline for many in the desert Southwest.Now, California is offering to reduce the state’s water use from the Colorado starting next year to help combat this crisis. But some experts have said these cuts are just one small step toward what’s needed to conserve water in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

SEE IT: Photos show California in the Great Depression

(NEXSTAR) – It’s been nearly a century since an economic collapse and ecological crisis uprooted Americans during the Great Depression, forcing farmers from their lands. After the stock market crashed in 1929 and a brutal, seven-year drought followed two years later, hundreds of thousands of people from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri journeyed west to escape the infamous Dust Bowl.
CALIFORNIA STATE

