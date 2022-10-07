ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA TOURNAMENT TIME

All tickets are online and can be purchased at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Middletown #21 host #25 Talawanda on 10/17 at 7pm at Middletown. Middletown #25 at St. Ursula/Colerain on 10/22 at 7pm. Volleyball #29 Seed:. Middletown #29 vs #30 Winton Woods on 10/18 at 7:30pm at Loveland.
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
Troy welcomes Pedego Electric Bikes

TROY — Pedego Electric Bikes in Troy, has brought a new way for citizens to get outside and stay active in the city of Troy. The business recently opened on July 22, 2022. Owned by life-long Troy citizen Linda Brewer and operated her son Brian Brewer, alongside Leslie Patterson, Pedego offers various styles of electric bikes for purchase or rental. Their main goals for their customers are safety, comfort and fun. To keep their customers safe, Pedego offers riders the use of multiple different safety additions when renting one of their bikes. Their rentals always include a helmet if needed, saddle bags for the bikes to safely carry items while riding and a lock which is insured so that if a lock is cut and a bike stolen, the insurance will replace the bike provided it was locked up properly.
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
DAYTON EATS: Hot tickets for popular food events on sale now

There are so many October events to be excited about, but due to ticket demand and timing, I’m moving a November event to the top of my list.. Bourbon and Bubbles at The Dayton Art Institute has long been a favorite event of mine. I was part of the...
