ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley

Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima

If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Cook, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Lifestyle
News Talk KIT

Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair

Readers share their photos from the 2022 Central Washington State Fair at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Yakima Valley#Pasta Dish#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Valley Mall
Mega 99.3

100 Money Making Job Opportunities in Yakima to Apply For Now!

Congratulations to those receiving their well-earned social security checks! For the rest of us, it's still about making sure we can pay the bills, and having a job always helps! Are you searching for a position in the Yakima Valley? See the list below and keep me posted with updates for the local positions you'd like filled!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington

Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
GRANGER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, breezy and warm this afternoon! Wind gusts will range from 30-40 MPH. -Briana

It’s a cool start to your Monday! Moderate air quality being reported across the region this morning. Expect a chance of showers along the far northwest crests of the Washington Cascades. Breezy this afternoon through many of our valley locations. Expect patchy blowing dust: the ground is dry and many area ag fields are now dormant. Wind gusts in the Tri-Cities and Yakima will be in the 30-40 mph range out of the southwest this afternoon/evening, with higher gusts possible through the Kittitas Valley. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Warm and sunshine. Cooler weather returns through the middle of the work-week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:06am Sunset: 6:19pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:24pm.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool

Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
OUTLOOK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy