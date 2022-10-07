Read full article on original website
Seize Dining Deal Friday From Seasons Bistro & Gallery in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the tasty food and vibes at The Seasons Bistro & Gallery!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 14th, The Seasons Bistro & Gallery. This week, save 50% off from Seasons Gallery & Bistro, at...
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
Amazing Photo Gallery & Winners of the 2022 Yakima Chalk Art Fest
What a magical weekend! Did you do anything fun? My little niece Charli came over for a slumber party and the main event on our Saturday was to visit the 2022 Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival and it was amazing! Were you involved in this weekend's festivities?. From start to...
2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima
If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
New Health-Conscious Spot, Fiddle’s Juice Bar, Now Open in Yakima
Yakima has no lack of spots to eat and drink. However, if you're looking for something a little more on the healthy side there's a new place that's now open for you to check out. Fiddle's Juice Bar is now open on 8th and Nob Hill. Along with fresh, cold-pressed...
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Yakima Herald Republic
Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair
Readers share their photos from the 2022 Central Washington State Fair at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
100 Money Making Job Opportunities in Yakima to Apply For Now!
Congratulations to those receiving their well-earned social security checks! For the rest of us, it's still about making sure we can pay the bills, and having a job always helps! Are you searching for a position in the Yakima Valley? See the list below and keep me posted with updates for the local positions you'd like filled!
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington
Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, breezy and warm this afternoon! Wind gusts will range from 30-40 MPH. -Briana
It’s a cool start to your Monday! Moderate air quality being reported across the region this morning. Expect a chance of showers along the far northwest crests of the Washington Cascades. Breezy this afternoon through many of our valley locations. Expect patchy blowing dust: the ground is dry and many area ag fields are now dormant. Wind gusts in the Tri-Cities and Yakima will be in the 30-40 mph range out of the southwest this afternoon/evening, with higher gusts possible through the Kittitas Valley. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Warm and sunshine. Cooler weather returns through the middle of the work-week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:06am Sunset: 6:19pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:24pm.
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
