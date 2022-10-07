If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO