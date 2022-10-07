Paul V. Austin, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Quinn), devoted father of Carol Austin of Quincy, Linda Austin Lindblad and her late husband Bob of Weymouth and Paul Austin and his wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also survived by two cherished grandchildren, Kelly Austin of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mark Austin of Burlington. Paul was the son of the late Walter and Mary Austin. He was predeceased by his siblings Walter Austin, Muriel O’Donnell, Rita Grelland and Robert Austin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO