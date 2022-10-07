Read full article on original website
Joseph P. Perrone, Jr., 92
Joseph P. Perrone, Jr., age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late Catharine H. (Osgood) and Joseph P. Perrone, Sr. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. He lived in Quincy for most of his life but also lived in Milton for thirty years.
Frances Young
Frances (White) Young unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday evening, October 4. Fran was raised in Canton, Massachusetts. As a teenager, she loved to attend dances and was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley. After graduating Canton High School in 1963, she went to work at New England Telephone’s office in Boston. She later had a career position at the Quincy Public Schools office of payroll/bookkeeping, from which she retired after 20+ years of dedicated service.
James R. Young, 86
James R. Young, 86, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, Dorchester and Newington, NH, died October 7, 2022. He was the devoted husband of the late Pauline A. (Kiros) Young. Born and raised in Dorchester, Jim was the son of the late James and Isabel (Ritchie) Young. He graduated from Boston Technical High School and joined the US Army. Jim trained with the 69th Infantry division out of Fort Dix, NJ and served in the Korean war. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 31, 1955.
Eileen J. Morrill, 89
Eileen J. (Crowley) Morrill, age 89, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Marian Manor in South Boston. Eileen was born in Boston, to the late Robert P. and Mary (Connolly) Crowley. She was raised and educated in Boston’s West End. She lived in South Boston for two years, previously in Quincy, Milton, and Dorchester.
Mary Jane Morse, 64
Mary Jane (Palma) Morse, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her beloved son, nieces, brother, and sister were by her side. She was 64. Born in Quincy on November 14, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Janet (Mechan) Palma. Of the 11 infamous children in the Palma family, she was the 7th born. Mary Jane was raised in Wollaston and graduated from North Quincy High School.
Paul V. Austin
Paul V. Austin, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Quinn), devoted father of Carol Austin of Quincy, Linda Austin Lindblad and her late husband Bob of Weymouth and Paul Austin and his wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also survived by two cherished grandchildren, Kelly Austin of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mark Austin of Burlington. Paul was the son of the late Walter and Mary Austin. He was predeceased by his siblings Walter Austin, Muriel O’Donnell, Rita Grelland and Robert Austin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
