ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A top Hispanic CEO whose parents made minimum wage says a fairer US economy is still possible despite growing backlash to 'woke capitalism'

For Jose Minaya, the CEO of Nuveen, the asset manager for the financial-services giant TIAA, National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the American dream. The executive — one of only a handful of Hispanic people leading a major company in the US — grew up seeing the financial burdens that often weigh on communities of color and first-generation Americans.
ECONOMY
CNET

Misinformation Safeguards Fail to Stop Election Lies in Foreign Languages

Nearly 50 migrants, many from Venezuela, found themselves unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard last month, part of a political stunt by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meant to protest US President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Some migrants said they'd been told by a woman -- who has since been identified as Pearl Huerta, former combat medic and counterintelligence agent -- that they were being flown from San Antonio to Boston, where they could get expedited immigration papers, NPR reported. People in the group were also given a brochure in Spanish that falsely promised cash, housing and help with Social Security card applications.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Drug Prices#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Democrats#Americans#Ira#Congress
WebMD

Millions of U.S. Students Still Vape, Despite Yearly Declines

Oct. 7, 2022 -- More than 2.5 million middle school and high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes, according to a new study from the CDC and FDA. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, conducted between January and May, showed that 14% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students used nicotine devices at least once during the past 30 days. A year ago, the survey showed that 11.3% of high school students and 2.8% of middle school students reported vaping in the past month.
EDUCATION
The Verge

Disposable vapes supplanted Juul as the youth nicotine problem

Kids are still finding ways to use flavored e-cigarettes despite the Food and Drug Administration’s crackdowns, according to new data from federal agencies. And even though youth vaping rates appear to be falling, 2.5 million kids still said they use the products. The most popular brand of e-cigarettes with...
KIDS
The Atlantic

Why Do Former Presidents Have Access to Classified Information?

The investigation into Donald Trump’s possession of classified presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago residence will eventually reach a conclusion about whether laws were violated and criminal penalties apply. Buried far in the background, though, is another set of questions about the laws themselves—conferring rights and benefits on former presidents—and the related norms and practices that provide them with access to classified national-security information. The events of the past few weeks have made it clear that the current laws and norms governing former presidents’ access to classified material require reconsideration and reform.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
WEKU

Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy

All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there’s been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year’s survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently. But experts cautioned that a change in the survey makes it difficult to compare the two: This year, a much higher percentage of participants took the survey in schools, and vaping tends to be reported more in schools than in homes. “It continues to be difficult to assess (vaping) trends since the pandemic,” said Alyssa Harlow, a University of Southern California researcher who studies youth e-cigarette use.
MENTAL HEALTH
Reason.com

New Survey Data Show Adolescent Vaping Remains Far Less Common Than It Was a Few Years Ago

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), nicotine vaping among teenagers has fallen dramatically since 2019, undercutting fears about an "epidemic" of such behavior. Last spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which oversees the survey, suggested that drop might be illusory because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced youth access to vaping products. But the latest NYTS results, published today in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), indicate that the adolescent vaping rate is only slightly higher this year than it was 2021, even though nearly all students have returned to in-person schooling.
HEALTH
The Hill

To keep people safe, Congress should invest in what communities need

Over these last few months, some lawmakers have been clamoring to pass new “public safety” bills that would pour more resources into police departments nationwide. These lawmakers point to crime rates and fears that violence is increasing. At almost no point, though, have we heard anyone ask a basic question: If our goal is to keep families and communities safe, will these investments work? And what do communities actually want?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Don’t be fooled: policymakers are quietly invoking austerity by other names

Austerity, like trickle-down economics, has been relegated to the list of things economists don’t talk about anymore. Austerity’s core policies – hikes in interest rates, downward pressure of fiscal spending and wages – had their last stand with the European sovereign-debt crisis a decade ago, and the resulting public outcry made the “a-word” unmentionable, even in times of economic crisis.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy