A top Hispanic CEO whose parents made minimum wage says a fairer US economy is still possible despite growing backlash to 'woke capitalism'
For Jose Minaya, the CEO of Nuveen, the asset manager for the financial-services giant TIAA, National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the American dream. The executive — one of only a handful of Hispanic people leading a major company in the US — grew up seeing the financial burdens that often weigh on communities of color and first-generation Americans.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
CNET
Misinformation Safeguards Fail to Stop Election Lies in Foreign Languages
Nearly 50 migrants, many from Venezuela, found themselves unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard last month, part of a political stunt by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meant to protest US President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Some migrants said they'd been told by a woman -- who has since been identified as Pearl Huerta, former combat medic and counterintelligence agent -- that they were being flown from San Antonio to Boston, where they could get expedited immigration papers, NPR reported. People in the group were also given a brochure in Spanish that falsely promised cash, housing and help with Social Security card applications.
Trust in Supreme Court plummeted amid rise of 6-3 conservative court, new poll finds
Fewer than half of U.S. adults (46 percent) in a new survey say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the Supreme Court to operate in the best interests of Americans, a more than 20-point drop-off since pollsters last asked the question in 2019. Americans’ faith...
WebMD
Millions of U.S. Students Still Vape, Despite Yearly Declines
Oct. 7, 2022 -- More than 2.5 million middle school and high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes, according to a new study from the CDC and FDA. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, conducted between January and May, showed that 14% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students used nicotine devices at least once during the past 30 days. A year ago, the survey showed that 11.3% of high school students and 2.8% of middle school students reported vaping in the past month.
Student Debt Relief’s Efforts To Close Racial Wealth Gap Is ‘Improper,’ Conservative Group Says In Lawsuit
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is showing us who they really are. The post Student Debt Relief’s Efforts To Close Racial Wealth Gap Is ‘Improper,’ Conservative Group Says In Lawsuit appeared first on NewsOne.
The Verge
Disposable vapes supplanted Juul as the youth nicotine problem
Kids are still finding ways to use flavored e-cigarettes despite the Food and Drug Administration’s crackdowns, according to new data from federal agencies. And even though youth vaping rates appear to be falling, 2.5 million kids still said they use the products. The most popular brand of e-cigarettes with...
Why Do Former Presidents Have Access to Classified Information?
The investigation into Donald Trump’s possession of classified presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago residence will eventually reach a conclusion about whether laws were violated and criminal penalties apply. Buried far in the background, though, is another set of questions about the laws themselves—conferring rights and benefits on former presidents—and the related norms and practices that provide them with access to classified national-security information. The events of the past few weeks have made it clear that the current laws and norms governing former presidents’ access to classified material require reconsideration and reform.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy
All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there’s been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year’s survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently. But experts cautioned that a change in the survey makes it difficult to compare the two: This year, a much higher percentage of participants took the survey in schools, and vaping tends to be reported more in schools than in homes. “It continues to be difficult to assess (vaping) trends since the pandemic,” said Alyssa Harlow, a University of Southern California researcher who studies youth e-cigarette use.
What we learned from a massive survey on America's mental health crisis
The vast majority of Americans of all ages, races, generations and backgrounds say the US has a mental health crisis.
New Survey Data Show Adolescent Vaping Remains Far Less Common Than It Was a Few Years Ago
According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), nicotine vaping among teenagers has fallen dramatically since 2019, undercutting fears about an "epidemic" of such behavior. Last spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which oversees the survey, suggested that drop might be illusory because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced youth access to vaping products. But the latest NYTS results, published today in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), indicate that the adolescent vaping rate is only slightly higher this year than it was 2021, even though nearly all students have returned to in-person schooling.
Biden Unveils Plan to End Hunger, Even As Americans Face Rising Food Costs
In the face of inflation, is the White House's plan to make America a "healthier nation" enough?
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
To keep people safe, Congress should invest in what communities need
Over these last few months, some lawmakers have been clamoring to pass new “public safety” bills that would pour more resources into police departments nationwide. These lawmakers point to crime rates and fears that violence is increasing. At almost no point, though, have we heard anyone ask a basic question: If our goal is to keep families and communities safe, will these investments work? And what do communities actually want?
foodsafetynews.com
Coalition asks review panel to consider food leader for upper echelon at FDA
Editor’s note: This is a letter sent by a large coalition of consumer and industry groups to Jane Henney, the chair of the Independent Expert Panel – FDA Human Foods Program of the Reagan-Udall Foundation, that is charged with investigating operations at the Food and Drug Administration. Dear...
AMA
Advocating for the health and safety of all immigrants: AMA policies on immigration
All patients deserve timely access to quality medical care. The AMA is fighting to secure this right for immigrants in the U.S. Policy H-60.905: Mental Health Issues and Use of Psychotropic Drugs for Undocumented Immigrant Children. Improving care in detention centers. Policy D-350.983: Improving Medical Care in Immigrant Detention Centers.
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
Women feel more anxious about paying bills and household costs and depressed about the cost-of-living crisis than men, a survey suggests. The cost-of-living crunch is having a disproportionate impact on women’s mental health, the British Psychological Society (BPS) warned. YouGov polled 2,006 adults in Britain between September 6 and...
Don’t be fooled: policymakers are quietly invoking austerity by other names
Austerity, like trickle-down economics, has been relegated to the list of things economists don’t talk about anymore. Austerity’s core policies – hikes in interest rates, downward pressure of fiscal spending and wages – had their last stand with the European sovereign-debt crisis a decade ago, and the resulting public outcry made the “a-word” unmentionable, even in times of economic crisis.
