ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Bulldog Volleyball Notches Rivalry Road Win Over Grand Valley State

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball squad closed out another impressive week of action by beating West Michigan rival Grand Valley State 3-1 on Saturday (Oct. 8) afternoon inside the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale. The Bulldogs dropped the opening frame 25-15, but responded in a...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Hammond, IN
Sports
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
goleafs.net

Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary

GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
GOSHEN, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead

Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
HOBART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Ferris State vs Lawrence Tech - Boxscore

#1 Jan Koupil/Benjamin Lortie def. Nils Hammarsten/Eivind Tandberg, 6-2 #2 Alessandro Santangelo/Erik Kovacs lost to Pedro Garcia-Orellana/Evan Morgan, 4-6 #3 Yannic Alexander Mader/Kevin Kovacs def. Takuya King/Thierry Luthi, 6-4 Singles:. #1 Jan Koupil def. Eivind Tandberg, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) #2 Erik Kovacs def. Evan Morgan, 7-5, 6-1 #3 Benjamin Lortie...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
Cars 108

19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell

Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
JACKSON, MI
The Exponent

Last student homicide almost 9 years ago

Eight years and nine months before Varun Manish Chheda was killed early Wednesday, Andrew Boldt was murdered in a lab in the Electrical Engineering building in the middle of delivering a lecture. Former Purdue student Cody Cousins stabbed Boldt 19 times and shot him five times on Jan. 21, 2014,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl

(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy