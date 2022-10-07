Read full article on original website
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Bulldog Soccer Records Sixth Victory In Last Seven Contests By Topping Parkside
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's soccer squad got off to a quick start and earned its sixth win in its last seven outings, beating Parkside 1-0 on Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon in Kenosha, Wis. The Bulldogs scored only 3:47 into the outing as senior Nikki May...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Nation's Top Two Teams Square Off In Anchor-Bone Classic Saturday - Buy Tickets Now!
Big Rapids, Mich. - The nation's top two NCAA Division II football squads will square off this coming Saturday (Oct. 15) as the top-ranked Ferris State University Bulldogs host archival and second-ranked Grand Valley State in the Anchor-Bone Classic at FSU's Top Taggart Field. The annual showdown between the two...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Bulldog Volleyball Notches Rivalry Road Win Over Grand Valley State
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball squad closed out another impressive week of action by beating West Michigan rival Grand Valley State 3-1 on Saturday (Oct. 8) afternoon inside the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale. The Bulldogs dropped the opening frame 25-15, but responded in a...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Top-Ranked Ferris State Pulls Out Heart-Stopping Road Win At SVSU In League Opener
The Bulldogs built a 20-7 first quarter lead and had an opportunity to push the margin to 20 points before a second-period fumble near the goal line turned the tide. From there, SVSU rallied and took a 28-20 edge into the fourth period before the Bulldogs fought back and claimed the win.
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Cross Country Steps Up Against Strong Competition At Lewis Crossover
Big Rapids, Mich. - Both the Ferris State University men's and women's cross country squads returned to action on Saturday (Oct. 8) as they took part in the Lewis Crossover event held in Romeoville, Ill. The Bulldog women's squad placed ninth overall in a competitive field with 236 points while...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Tennis Squads Earn Decisive Dual Victories Over Lawrence Tech
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's and women's tennis squads played their first dual action of the year on Saturday (Oct. 8) with both teams earning decisive wins over Lawrence Tech in non-league action. The two matches took place at the Universtiy of Detroit Mercy tennis courts.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State vs Lawrence Tech - Boxscore
#1 Jan Koupil/Benjamin Lortie def. Nils Hammarsten/Eivind Tandberg, 6-2 #2 Alessandro Santangelo/Erik Kovacs lost to Pedro Garcia-Orellana/Evan Morgan, 4-6 #3 Yannic Alexander Mader/Kevin Kovacs def. Takuya King/Thierry Luthi, 6-4 Singles:. #1 Jan Koupil def. Eivind Tandberg, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) #2 Erik Kovacs def. Evan Morgan, 7-5, 6-1 #3 Benjamin Lortie...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
Last student homicide almost 9 years ago
Eight years and nine months before Varun Manish Chheda was killed early Wednesday, Andrew Boldt was murdered in a lab in the Electrical Engineering building in the middle of delivering a lecture. Former Purdue student Cody Cousins stabbed Boldt 19 times and shot him five times on Jan. 21, 2014,...
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
8 rescued when 5 boats capsize in Lake Michigan, Evanston fire officials say
Eight people were rescued in Evanston after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan, fire officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
hometownnewsnow.com
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
