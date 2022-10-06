Read full article on original website
Related
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Kinzinger backs Democrats in contested statewide races
Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R-Ill.) leadership PAC Country First announced on Tuesday that it is supporting a slew of candidates in statewide races, including Democrats in several contested elections. Among the Democrats endorsed include Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes. The leadership PAC is…
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
