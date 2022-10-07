ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
The Hill

Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
Washington Examiner

The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority

There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
POLITICO

Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment

Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State. David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.
americanmilitarynews.com

IG complaint filed: Army vet wore official uniform in attack ad on GOP Senate candidate for Dem opponent

A retired U.S. Army captain recently put on what appears to be an official Army PT shirt to cut a political attack ad for Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) in which he said Murray’s Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley poses a “direct threat to our elections and our democracy.” The incident has prompted a group of fellow veterans to file a complaint with the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General over Franco’s appearance in the ad.
