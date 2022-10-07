Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighborsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000David Heitz
Related
Gas prices spike 28 cents in Akron, 21 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch! Drivers are feeling an extra pinch at the gas pump as prices continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio. The average price in Akron is now listed at $3.92 per gallon after prices jumped 28.5 cents within the last week, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy.
WKYC
'We're fighting back': Protesters in Columbus voice concerns on women's rights, lawmakers ahead of election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 24 hours after a judge decided to permanently block the state’s near-total ban on abortion, activists were outside the Ohio Statehouse sharing their passionate pleas on both sides. The group encouraged voters to take their views on abortion to the polls, as the deadline...
What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
What are the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday, October 7, 2022? See all the winning prizes in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $410 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, there were plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Saturday, October 8: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $378 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
WKYC
Lots of sunshine: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for October 10, 2022
Get ready for lots of sunshine again today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022.
Comments / 0