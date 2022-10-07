Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Gillette will pay about $430 to replace broken spinning seat at Dalbey Memorial Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is spending roughly $430 to replace a spinning seat that was broken last weekend at a playground, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said Thursday. A city employee reported that sometime between 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. Sept. 30, a plastic chair...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 24 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marcus...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 5, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers spoke with and ticketed a...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 6
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Police searching for two runaway teens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local teenagers have been listed in the National Crime Information Center as runaways in the last 24 hours, police say. One teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department by a 50-year-old woman, who said the girl hasn’t been seen since she left an address on Wilson Way around 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, Lt. Jason Marcus said.
county17.com
Suspects in $20K tool, office supply theft caught in Sheridan County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two individuals suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a local industrial supply company have been appended by Sheridan County, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Mark Anthony, 53, of Campbell County and 39-year-old Nicole Goodman of Fresno, California, are both in custody following a perimeter search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Amendment increasing shoplifting penalties passes first reading
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A proposed city ordinance amendment that would increase penalties for shoplifting in the city passed its first reading by the Gillette City Council Tuesday night. The proposed amendment would allow Municipal Court judges to sentence repeat shoplifting offenders to jail, according to City Attorney Sean Brown,...
county17.com
Thunder Basin High School football fans asked to bring stuffed animals to tonight’s game
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Students, families and other football fans can bring stuffed animals to Thunder Basin High School’s football game tonight for local children, Principal Terry Quinn said. Between the first and second quarters, participants will throw the stuffed animals from the railing onto the track in the...
county17.com
Burma Avenue bridge to close Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Only emergency traffic will be allowed on the Burma Avenue bridge from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 so the City of Gillette can perform a bridge deck condition survey. South Burma Avenue will be closed between Westover Road and West Sixth Street, the Oct....
county17.com
Man points shotgun at woman, charged with aggravated assault
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man yesterday for allegedly threatening a woman with a shotgun, Sheriff Scott Matheny said Thursday. Cory Hopkins, 63, is charged with felony aggravated assault relating to allegations that he pulled a shotgun out of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and pointed it at a landowner on Bitter Creek Road yesterday around 10:25 a.m., Matheny said.
Comments / 0