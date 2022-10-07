Read full article on original website
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
St. Joseph High School offers clubs as way to engage students, ignite passions
A new club at St. Joseph High School in Harrison is seeking to give female students an emboldened voice. Empowering Women was spearheaded by junior Jennifer Phan, who said students can only benefit through the open dialogue created by the new club. “We thought it was something we needed,” said...
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Fund set up for family of Wellington High School student
WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wellington High School said that one of its students has died following an accident Monday. Officials stated: It is with great sadness that WHS must announce the passing of one of our students who was in an accident last night. We will have local clergy and school counselors available […]
Supreme Court majority rules in favor of public aid for students leaving public schools
A majority of West Virginia Supreme Court justices dissolved an injunction against a scholarship for students leaving the public school system. The Hope Scholarship was being challenged over whether it violates the state constitution’s guarantee of a “thorough and efficient” education system. Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Teacher unions are the real ‘dark money’ players in school board races
My father served for more than a decade on the school board in the small town where I grew up. I can tell you firsthand that there always have been contentious issues locally — over teacher pay, property taxes, where funding goes, curriculum issues, and more. But the internet...
Cambridge University sets up campaign to help students
Cambridge University has launched a campaign urging struggling students to access support, as the death of a sixth student this year is reviewed. The university has now had one confirmed student suicide and five suspected others in 2022. Natalie Acton, head of student support, said the new Reach Out campaign...
NYU prof’s firing after complaints about grades shows how low colleges have sunk
When I found out that Maitland Jones Jr., a widely respected New York University organic chemistry professor, had been dismissed from his position after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining about his class, I empathized with him. Teaching at all levels is a complicated job. The law of averages dictates that some of Jones’ students were bound to emerge from his course displeased with their experience.
