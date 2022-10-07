Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
Shreveport Chef to Prepare Spectacular Dish for Charity Event
This is going to be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Louisiana and a Shreveport chef is one of the amazing folks in the kitchen preparing a spectacular dish. This is a charity event with some of the proceeds going to a food bank in south Louisiana. When...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?
Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
arklatexweekend.com
Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure
What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
The Robinson Brings A Rocky Horror Experience To Shreveport
This October, Shreveport's Robinson Film Center is going to host one of the best experiences you can have during the Halloween season: an immersive shadow cast showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event will be on Friday, October 28th at 10pm, as part of The Robinson's Friday Night Freakout...
q973radio.com
Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport
This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
dopecausewesaid.com
Interview: Shreveport, LA Based RnB Artist Donalveon Discusses His New Song "Tell Me"
“...here I am a 29-year-old man, living on some real grown man shit, seen some things and been through more. So I actually have something to sing about now.” — Donalveon. 1. Your brand new single "Tell Me" is great; what inspired you to write and record it, and who produced it?
Did You Know the Planet of the Apes Franchise has a Shreveport Connection?
"Take your stinking paws off of me, you damned dirty ape!" That single line, uttered by Charlton Heston, has been described as one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history. The original 5 film Planet of the Apes series began in 1968 with the first film titled simply, Planet of the Apes.
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away
When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
q973radio.com
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Shreveport-Bossier Residents The Chance To Win Thirty $100 Gift Cards!
How cool is this?! Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law in Louisiana by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. You have the chance to win one of 30 gift cards valued at $100! I mean we all know the price of everything in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and really all over, is up — and the holidays are literally around the corner… this extra money could help out!
Big Party Planned This Weekend With Springhill Lumberjack Festival
In 1896, the Bodcaw Lumber Company opened up its sawmill operation with approximately fifty employees. Bodcaw also built twenty five homes for its sawmill workers in the area just west of the mill still referred to as "Sawmill Town." With the town's roots firmly planted in the timber industry of...
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
KSLA
Workweek warm-up; tracking much needed rain
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex. Fall here is much warmer than I am used to and I’m totally okay with it. Highs today reached the low and mid-80s and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Tonight, upper-50s for lows with partly cloudy skies.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances
The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
New Jobs Report Forecasts Great News for Shreveport-Bossier
A new jobs report from Loren Scott & Associates outlines some really good news for the Shreveport-Bossier job market future. The 175 page report outlines several key factors in their findings, including the upcoming recession, recovering from COVID, and industries expanding, or moving into the local area. When looking at...
