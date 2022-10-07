ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?

Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure

What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
STONEWALL, LA
q973radio.com

Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport

This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public

Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away

When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Gordon McKernan Is Giving Shreveport-Bossier Residents The Chance To Win Thirty $100 Gift Cards!

How cool is this?! Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law in Louisiana by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. You have the chance to win one of 30 gift cards valued at $100! I mean we all know the price of everything in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and really all over, is up — and the holidays are literally around the corner… this extra money could help out!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Workweek warm-up; tracking much needed rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex. Fall here is much warmer than I am used to and I’m totally okay with it. Highs today reached the low and mid-80s and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Tonight, upper-50s for lows with partly cloudy skies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’

Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
HAUGHTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

