Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
itechpost.com
Bella Hadid Models Dress That Was Sprayed on Her During Coperni's Paris Fashion Week Show
Fashion runways have been a boiling pot for peculiar fashion outfits that bewilder non-fashion audiences but amaze people in the industry. A spray-on dress, however, may just be something that will tickle anyone's fancy. At the spring/summer 2023 (SS23) fashion show in France, model Bella Hadid walked into the stage,...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground
At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Ayesha Curry Gives Us Style Goals In Miu Miu For Paris Fashion Week
Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to give us style goals in Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week!
Vogue
EmRata’s Miu Miu Leather Jacket Spells Autumn
Since founding Miu Miu in 1992, Miuccia Prada has selected glamorous groups of “Miu Miu girls” to represent the brand. One of her newer faces, Emily Ratajkowski – who walked in the spring/summer 2023 show alongside Bella Hadid and FKA Twigs – has been repping the label by wearing current pieces, including a new nappa leather biker jacket.
Spring 2023 Accessories: Highlights From Paris Fashion Week Presentations
PARIS — Not only shows — showrooms and presentations were back in full force and bustling with people during Paris Fashion Week. Product-wise, there was a little something for every taste and need: Functional and essential accessories for corporate occasions, sparkle and high heels for partygoers and statement jewelry for those looking for investment pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Compared to the previous season, footwear slightly toned down the maximalist heights of platforms as flat and mid-heeled options rose both as everyday styles in lieu of...
Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show
LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of his shows on Friday at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets. He gave a dose of luxe to many of those looks, and worked playfully, too, mixing up luxury textiles.
Comments / 0