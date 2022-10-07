ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
hypebeast.com

Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week

Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
hypebeast.com

No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Vogue Magazine

Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground

At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Vogue

EmRata’s Miu Miu Leather Jacket Spells Autumn

Since founding Miu Miu in 1992, Miuccia Prada has selected glamorous groups of “Miu Miu girls” to represent the brand. One of her newer faces, Emily Ratajkowski – who walked in the spring/summer 2023 show alongside Bella Hadid and FKA Twigs – has been repping the label by wearing current pieces, including a new nappa leather biker jacket.
WWD

Spring 2023 Accessories: Highlights From Paris Fashion Week Presentations

PARIS — Not only shows — showrooms and presentations were back in full force and bustling with people during Paris Fashion Week. Product-wise, there was a little something for every taste and need: Functional and essential accessories for corporate occasions, sparkle and high heels for partygoers and statement jewelry for those looking for investment pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Compared to the previous season, footwear slightly toned down the maximalist heights of platforms as flat and mid-heeled options rose both as everyday styles in lieu of...
WWD

Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show

LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of his shows on Friday at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets. He gave a dose of luxe to many of those looks, and worked playfully, too, mixing up luxury textiles.
