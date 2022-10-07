ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Salon

Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: The Importance Of Domestic Violence Laws

“On a typical day, domestic violence Hotline’s receive approximately 21,000 calls, an average of close to 15 calls every minute.”. Think about this. That very likely means that you know someone who has experienced domestic violence, or you yourself have experienced abuse. When I say domestic violence I do...
MedicalXpress

Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis

Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
Phys.org

Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants

Prosecutors exert considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly Black and Latinx, prosecutors are overwhelmingly White. Despite calls for addressing racial disparities in this field, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would yield more equitable outcomes for defendants. A new study analyzed data...
The Guardian

‘Profound shame’: C of E review uncovers 400 new cases of abuse

The Church of England has suffered from a culture of deference, inertia, misogyny, protectionism and victim-blaming, a three-year internal review of abuse cases has found. Almost 400 new cases involving actions by clergy, officials and volunteers against children and vulnerable adults were uncovered in the most extensive review of personnel records ever undertaken.
