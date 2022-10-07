Read full article on original website
Related
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
Campaign Zero Launches Initiative To End Qualified Immunity For Police
The organization's End Qualified immunity campaign is dedicated to eliminating protections that shield police officers from civil liability when they've violated a citizen's constitutional right. The post Campaign Zero Launches Initiative To End Qualified Immunity For Police appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: The Importance Of Domestic Violence Laws
“On a typical day, domestic violence Hotline’s receive approximately 21,000 calls, an average of close to 15 calls every minute.”. Think about this. That very likely means that you know someone who has experienced domestic violence, or you yourself have experienced abuse. When I say domestic violence I do...
Trust in Supreme Court plummeted amid rise of 6-3 conservative court, new poll finds
Fewer than half of U.S. adults (46 percent) in a new survey say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the Supreme Court to operate in the best interests of Americans, a more than 20-point drop-off since pollsters last asked the question in 2019. Americans’ faith...
MedicalXpress
Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis
Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
Phys.org
Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants
Prosecutors exert considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly Black and Latinx, prosecutors are overwhelmingly White. Despite calls for addressing racial disparities in this field, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would yield more equitable outcomes for defendants. A new study analyzed data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols
‘Profound shame’: C of E review uncovers 400 new cases of abuse
The Church of England has suffered from a culture of deference, inertia, misogyny, protectionism and victim-blaming, a three-year internal review of abuse cases has found. Almost 400 new cases involving actions by clergy, officials and volunteers against children and vulnerable adults were uncovered in the most extensive review of personnel records ever undertaken.
