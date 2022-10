Port Clinton High School will celebrate its annual Homecoming Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 7, starting with the Port Clinton Band Alumni joining the Marching Band as out heads from the high school to True-Lay Stadium at 6 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be announced and the 2022 King and Queen will be crowned prior to the kickoff during pregame festivities.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO