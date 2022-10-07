Read full article on original website
Verlon James Brock
Verlon James Brock, age 75, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family, and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Walter Joseph Smolenski
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Walter Joseph Smolenski, Jr., age 82 of Nicholson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, October 8, 2022. Mr. Smolenski was born in Bristol, Connecticut the son of the late Walter Joseph Smolenski, Sr. and the late Bernice Murowski Smolenski, and is also preceded by his wife, Dora Diaz Smolenski. Mr. Smolenski was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired Restaurant Owner and Chef.
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.
Former Dogs coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a school spokesman said. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton said Dooley, 90, was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19. Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university...
Georgia State holds off Ga. Southern
ATLANTA — Darren Grainger threw for a pair of touchdowns and Tucker Gregg ran for two scores and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 41-33 on Saturday. The Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) built a pair of 17-point leads at 27-10 and 34-17 before Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2) closed to within four when Kyle Vantrease threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Khaleb Hood with 7:29 left in the third quarter, Five minutes later, Vantrease threw a 24-yard touchdown to Amare Jones and the extra-point was blocked to reduce the deficit to 34-30. The Panthers countered, and Tucker Gregg's 33-yard scoring run sealed it.
Lawrenceville man charged in a double shooting near the UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man is the main suspect in a double shooting near the University of Georgia (UGA) campus over the weekend. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), two people were found injured on Saturday just blocks away from the campus. Police were called to West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. where a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, who is believed to be a student at the school, both had gunshot wounds. The initial report says both victims are expected to survive.
Week 8 notebook: Rabun Co. is newest king of the region win streak
With Cartersville’s loss to Calhoun last week in Region 7-5A, the Purple Hurricane’s 62-game winning streak in region games came to an end. That was the longest active streak in the state and the fifth-longest all-time. That leaves a Northeast Georgia program with the longest current region win...
Gwinnett County Police training center celebrates 50 years
On October 10, the Gwinnett County Police Department Training Center will celebrate 50 years of operation. Gwinnett was the first county police department to open an academy in Georgia. Only four other police departments in Georgia operate their own training academy. The Gwinnett County Police academy is certified by the...
Football: North Hall's comeback falls short in 33-24 loss to Madison Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Madison County held off a late North Hall charge to win the key Region 8-4A battle, 33-24, Friday Night at The Brickyard at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. Camden Smith and the Madison County triple-option fought off The Brickyard magic in a game that went from a potential Red Raider (3-3, 2-2 Region 8-4A) blowout to a nailbiter late.
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
Football: Rabun County survives upset bid at St. Francis
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rabun County scored with just over eight minutes to play as they survived Friday night at St. Francis, 17-14. The Wildcats got on the board first as Lang Windham punched it in from two yards out to take the early lead. Marc Remillard added to the Rabun lead with 10:36 to play in the first half with a 23-yard field goal, pushing the score to 10-0.
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
Football: Union County routs Banks County in Region 8-2A opener
HOMER, Ga. — Caiden Tanner was tough to stop as Union County reeled off 35 unanswered points to cruise past Banks County, 42-7, at Leopard Stadium on Friday. Tanner finished the night with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 29 yards rushing and three scores. The Panthers finished with 420 total yards of offense.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive
A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
Hall County hires new Public Information Officer
Hall County Government has named Sarah Crowe as the organization’s new Public Information Officer. Crowe fills the role vacated by Katie Crumley, who began serving as Hall County’s Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager on July 1. Crowe most recently served as Career Services and Georgia Occupational Award of...
A decrease in oil production leads to higher gas prices for Georgians
A call to decrease oil production is driving up prices across the nation and affecting Georgians, as well. According to the weekly fuel report released Monday morning by AAA, gas prices in Georgia have gone up 6 cents this week. The state average is now $3.23. The national average jumped...
‘They’ve got a lot to offer’; Good News at Noon opens new transition shelter for Gainesville homeless
Good News at Noon Director Ken Gossage was surrounded by donors, volunteers and interested Gainesville residents Saturday morning as the ribbon for the new homeless transition shelter was cut and tours were given. It was an event filled with smiles, hugs, hearty food and lively music. The previous location for...
No injuries reported after Hall County house fire
No one was injured after a house fire early Sunday morning off Springdale Forrest Boulevard in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the fire in the 3300 block of Springdale Forrest Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. Arriving crews found the two-story...
City of Suwanee breaks ground on expansion of Town Center on Main
The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
