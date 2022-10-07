Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
A Giant comeback: Ben Davis scores 29 unanswered points in second half to stun Lawrence Central
By Tyler Hart INDIANAPOLIS — A cold north wind greeted the Ben Davis football team on Friday as the Giants hosted Lawrence Central and a cold start threatened to spoil their Senior Night fun and festivities. The visiting Bears scored the first 28 points of the game, but the Giants rallied in the ...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
thehoosiernetwork.com
‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season
Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details
Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. If you're headed to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, here are important details about the event. If you can't make it to Bloomington, here's how to watch from home.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
saturdaytradition.com
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
Three central Indiana cities rank in top 10 best small cities in U.S.
Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield each placed in the top ten of the study from WalletHub that included more than 1,300 cities throughout the country.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
