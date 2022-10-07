ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall's weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season

Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
saturdaytradition.com

Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

