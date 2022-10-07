ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fall Break-No School

Fall Break starts this week! There will be no school on October 13, 14, and 17. Have a safe and wonderful break!
Dance Class with Ms. Oaklee

Larsen 3rd, 4th and 5th graders had their first dance class with Ms. Oaklee. They had so much fun learning the different dance moves with their friends and classmates. Thank you Ms. Oaklee!
Student Council Leadership Conference

East Meadows PRIDE Squad attended the Student Council Leadership Conference held at the BYU Conference Center last Tuesday, Oct. 4th. They heard from five different speakers including Meg Johnson, John Bytheway, Brad Barton, and Kirk Weisler. These speakers shared leadership skills and traits that will help our PRIDE Squad.
First Grade Fun in Mrs. Harvey's Class

Mrs. Harvey's class experienced a favorite picture book, The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything. They read the story, acted it out, identified the Nouns, Verbs, and Adjectives, and practiced sequencing so they could retell the story to their friends. Happy Halloween!
Kindergarten Students Enjoy Field Trip

Friday, October 7, kindergarten students went to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. They enjoyed all the activities learning about farming, playing in the corn, and going down the slide. It was a fun day!
Net Positive Assembly Kindergarten-2nd grade

Recently, the students in kindergarten to second grade had the opportunity to learn about the 5 Rules of Internet Safety during an assembly from Net Positive. The rules students learned were:. Tell a trusted adult if anything on your device makes your feel sad, scared, or confused. Ask a trusted...
Third Grade Multiplication Array Art

The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
Fourth Grade Keyboarding

Our students are hard at work tip, tap, typing away! Fourth graders have the opportunity to receive keyboarding instruction for 12 weeks to go from two-finger tappers to ten-fingered typing masters. Our students have already become more capable with the important skills of digital self expression and involvement. They have come so far!
Pep Band Performance

On October 6th our band joined the Salem Hills High School Marching Band to create a 100 person pep band for the football game! The students performed great and represented our school well at the event. Our next performance is our Winter Concert on December 6th. We hope to see...
First Grade Field Trip

Friday, October 7, Brockbank first graders enjoyed a field trip to Gordo's Fun Farm. There was a lot of fun things to do at the farm. Everyone had a great time playing and learning.
Mustang club

Every morning, Principal Balli starts the day by doing the morning announcements. She asks Student Council's help to give the weather report, lunch menu and to call down our birthday friends. Occasionally, these student council members help Miss Balli pass out awards, such as our Principal Mustang Club winners. Being with our students is such a fun way to start the morning.
Kindergarten "Bursting" with Excitement

Kindergarten students were "bursting" with excitement today as they celebrated their first trip through the Alphabet. They popped 26 balloons to find little cards inside. When all the balloons were popped, they discovered that we had all 26 letters of the alphabet. They put the cards in ABC order and celebrated all their success!
5th Grade Fun Friday

Fifth grade recently celebrated Fun Friday for students who had no missing assignments. Students built and launched paper rockets to celebrate all of the hard work they have done.
