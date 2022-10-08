ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-carat pink diamond sells for record $57.7M at Hong Kong auction

A pink diamond has sold for a record-setting price at auction.

An 11.5-carat pink diamond just set a new world record, selling for $57.7 million, which is more than $5 million per carat.

It shatters the previous record of nearly $2.7 million per carat for a Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond that sold in 2018.

The flawless Wiliamson Pink Star diamond was found in Tanzania, in one of the oldest operating diamond mines in the world.

ALSO SEE: 'Lulo Rose': 170-carat pink diamond discovered in Africa said to be largest found in 300 years

The chairman of jewelry and watches at Sotheby's Asia told Forbes the diamond has the best qualities possible for a pink diamond.

The diamond was auctioned off Friday at Sotheby's Hong Kong.

The bidding was live-streamed and was quickly reduced to three participants -- someone at the Hong Kong Convention Center and two phone bidders.

The person at the convention center ended up being the highest bidder.

