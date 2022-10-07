Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Discovery of long-lost family leaves Norfolk man 'overwhelmed'
An 81-year-old man who recently met his long-lost sister for the first time has urged people searching for relatives to "keep going". Last month, John Ellis travelled from North Walsham, Norfolk, to Las Vegas to meet his sister, Shirley Jones. Mr Ellis, who grew up in children's home, discovered he...
BBC
Paul May death: Life sentence for murderer of Southend artist
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the "brutal" murder of an artist who was found dead in his flat by his landlord. Paul May, 46, from Great Wakering, was found bludgeoned to death at his home on London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, in Essex, on 13 February.
BBC
Long-serving Stafford and Newport town crier dies
A man who served as town crier in Stafford and Newport has died after 25 years in the role. Peter Taunton, a retired army tank driver who was in his 70s, passed away on Wednesday and was described by his family as a man "who was always so full of life and laughter".
U.K.・
Comments / 0