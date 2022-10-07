Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
EW.com
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Comments / 0