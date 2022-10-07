ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
96.9 WOUR

Certain People In New York Can Now Legally Grow Marijuana At Home

New York State has reached a new milestone when it comes to legalized marijuana. Now, certain people are able to legally grow cannabis at home. No one said it would be quick or easy, right? Although cannabis is legal in New York State now, for both medical and adult-use, the process has not been super quick. There are many steps that the state has taken to begin establishing the cannabis industry.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops

With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
AGRICULTURE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
The Associated Press

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 WPDH

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96.1 The Breeze

These New York Towns Named Most Beautiful In Country

New York State is made of some of the most awe-inspiring natural beauty and on top of that, there are amazing little towns that are right out of a Hallmark movie. Recently, Architectural Digest put together a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in the country and two towns here in Western New York made the list.
TRAVEL

