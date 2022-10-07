Read full article on original website
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NY state trooper union puts president on leave amid investigation into finances
The President of the New York State Troopers Benevolent Association, the union that represents state police, has reportedly been put on leave as the organization investigates potential financial misconduct.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
Certain People In New York Can Now Legally Grow Marijuana At Home
New York State has reached a new milestone when it comes to legalized marijuana. Now, certain people are able to legally grow cannabis at home. No one said it would be quick or easy, right? Although cannabis is legal in New York State now, for both medical and adult-use, the process has not been super quick. There are many steps that the state has taken to begin establishing the cannabis industry.
Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops
With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Temporary restraining order against NY’s concealed carry permit laws
A federal judge called multiple parts of New York's new gun laws unconstitutional and NEWS 10 has reaction from local gun shops on this latest decision.
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen to resign
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has accepted the resignation of New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen.
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam
The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
The Flu is Now ‘Widespread’ in Most of New York, Including These Counties
It's a bit earlier than normal, but flu season is upon us in the Empire State. This year's wave of the flu has hit New York earlier, and more aggressively, than we've seen in past years, causing the New York Department of Health to spring to action to provide preventative measures to the masses.
iheart.com
Gun Guy Reacts to Federal Judge Striking Down NY Gun Law on Dave Allen Show
Parts of New York State's new gun laws are being temporarily shot down by a federal judge. Reaction from "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
These New York Towns Named Most Beautiful In Country
New York State is made of some of the most awe-inspiring natural beauty and on top of that, there are amazing little towns that are right out of a Hallmark movie. Recently, Architectural Digest put together a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in the country and two towns here in Western New York made the list.
