Kentucky State

McFarland Unified cancels this week's athletic events for safety reasons

Oct. 12—The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road...
DELANO, CA
Sherman Twp. man gets probation after shooting at roommates

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A man will serve two years probation after 60 days in jail for shooting at three former roommates outside the Sherman Township home they shared. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman warned 25-year-old Conner Rooks that the charge was "very serious." "It turned out what resulted wasn't...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

