Doing so creates the correct expectations on both sides. The mortgage industry is plagued with rampant turnover, especially on the sales side of the industry. While there are many causes for this condition, I have found that a pretty consistent violation of a basic premise of management and leadership contributes significantly to this turnover. Simply put, it is the lack of specific definition of the responsibilities of the “job.” This dearth of vital communication is essential for successful leadership, yet we rarely see it practiced the way it should be.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO