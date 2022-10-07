ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire

BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
EDINA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
extension.org

Please Identify #813498

Could you please identify this for me? As much as it looks to me to be chicken of the woods, it is my understanding that it shouldn't be growing on the ground so I am a bit confused by this one. Ramsey County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hi,. It looks a...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Car crashes into Casey’s

A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
MONTGOMERY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF. LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: 4/15/2015. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,900.00. MORTGAGOR(S): Marilee K Lagace-Peterson and Scott K...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

