Truly all that you want during the spookiest season of the year is bunch of scary stories. That’s exactly what The Midnight Club delivers, a drama about a group of terminally ill teens who cope with their mortality with horrific stories to tell in the dark. But Netflix‘s latest thriller is more than just a seasonal good time. With this young adult series, creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has once again proven that he’s Netflix’s king of Halloween. Flanagan’s relationship as one of Netflix’s golden creators started before he ever explicitly directed or wrote anything for the streaming giant. In...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO