Ohio State 2025 quarterback target Ryan Montgomery and his Findlay (Ohio) teammates are turning things up. Findlay had a lot of players to replace from a year ago when the Trojans had a nice playoff run and finished the season 9-4. This season Findlay started off 1-4, but the Trojans have now won three in a row to even their record at 4-4 on the season.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO