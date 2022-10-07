ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

Check out Luke and Ryan Montgomery leading Findlay win

Ohio State 2025 quarterback target Ryan Montgomery and his Findlay (Ohio) teammates are turning things up. Findlay had a lot of players to replace from a year ago when the Trojans had a nice playoff run and finished the season 9-4. This season Findlay started off 1-4, but the Trojans have now won three in a row to even their record at 4-4 on the season.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.
