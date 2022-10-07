ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ospreyobserver.com

Company Offers Intimate Weddings

Mark and Allison Stephens have been taking pictures for years, having started their photography business in Gold Sun Studios in 2013. In 2018, Allison and Mark came to Clearwater and welcomed the Florida vibes. Florida life agrees with them. They also travel far and wide for destination wedding photography. “My...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island gets its name back

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
ANNA MARIA, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Neutral and Terracotta Boho Lakeland Wedding | Haus 820

Rilee and Michael's boho Lakeland wedding was set in the idyllic tree-lined streets of the historic downtown district. The summertime soiree incorporated a beautiful blend of bohemian-inspired warm neutrals and soft florals that perfectly paired with the relaxed yet elegant evening. “The design inspiration for our wedding was simple, clean,...
LAKELAND, FL
Media TV

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Wedding Party#Rose#Wedding Dress#Travel Destinations
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex

An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Osprey Observer TV – Hunter Gambria, Hunter’s Brunch Shack

Hunter Gambria,Restaurateur/Entrepreneur/philanthropist. Hunter started his first company Hurricane IT Solutions, LLC when he was just 17 years old turning it into a successful IT and technology company and now, he’s a S.E. Hillsborough County restaurant mogel opening two new concepts in the past few months. Hunter is the owner of the new Hunter’s Brunch Shack on U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and of the newly unveiled Eats at the Cottage, the former Ruth’s Steak house longtime restaurant.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
myclearwater.com

The Market Marie

Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy