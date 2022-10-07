Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
ospreyobserver.com
Company Offers Intimate Weddings
Mark and Allison Stephens have been taking pictures for years, having started their photography business in Gold Sun Studios in 2013. In 2018, Allison and Mark came to Clearwater and welcomed the Florida vibes. Florida life agrees with them. They also travel far and wide for destination wedding photography. “My...
New ride coming to Busch Gardens next year
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.
Looking to buy? Historic 'The Spanish Castle' hits the housing market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a new home and willing to cough up a good amount, there might be a listing online just for you. The Spanish Castle, built by Samuel Schooley in the 1920s, sits on almost a full acre of land in the quaint Old Pasadena, which is just east of downtown St. Petersburg.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
marrymetampabay.com
Neutral and Terracotta Boho Lakeland Wedding | Haus 820
Rilee and Michael's boho Lakeland wedding was set in the idyllic tree-lined streets of the historic downtown district. The summertime soiree incorporated a beautiful blend of bohemian-inspired warm neutrals and soft florals that perfectly paired with the relaxed yet elegant evening. “The design inspiration for our wedding was simple, clean,...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex
An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
ospreyobserver.com
Osprey Observer TV – Hunter Gambria, Hunter’s Brunch Shack
Hunter Gambria,Restaurateur/Entrepreneur/philanthropist. Hunter started his first company Hurricane IT Solutions, LLC when he was just 17 years old turning it into a successful IT and technology company and now, he’s a S.E. Hillsborough County restaurant mogel opening two new concepts in the past few months. Hunter is the owner of the new Hunter’s Brunch Shack on U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and of the newly unveiled Eats at the Cottage, the former Ruth’s Steak house longtime restaurant.
myclearwater.com
The Market Marie
Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
