A burglar has been jailed after his DNA was traced to a carton of milk he left at the scene of the crime.Jake Finn, 22, broke into Café Royale on Castle Street in Hastings, East Sussex and stole some £300 in the early hours of 7 September.When police reviewed CCTV of the burglary they saw him entering the venue with a carton of milk, which he then put down while trying to remove the till and left at the scene.The carton was forensically examined and his DNA was found on it.The unemployed thief, from Hythe in Kent, was arrested and...

