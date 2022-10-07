Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
The jobs report shows fewer people are unemployed — but in this strange economy, that's bad news
Job creation slowed for the second straight month but remains above the pre-pandemic average, showing that the US is still nowhere near a recession.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS・
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Jobs: How Crypto Might Be Affected By Drop In US Employment Openings
There have been fewer job openings in the United States lately and this may, one way or another, have an impact on Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The recent data on unemployment in the US shows that the labor market is still predominantly strong at 3.8%. However, the creation...
What to expect from Friday's jobs report
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Employers add 263,000 jobs in September amid hiring slowdown
Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. It was the slowest month of hiring in 18 months, showing the red-hot job market is cooling slightly as the Federal Reserve hits the brakes on the economy.The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in September as businesses continued to hire from a shrinking pool of workers. The labor participation rate fell slightly, indicating fewer people are working or looking for a job. While hiring is slowing, investors and economists are looking for evidence that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are having a bigger impact. Instead,...
invezz.com
Unemployment back to 3.5%; New nonfarm payroll jobs at 17-month low
The unemployment rate slipped back to July's 3.5%. New nonfarm payroll jobs in September numbered 263,000. Average hourly wages increased month-on-month and year-on-year. One thing is absolutely certain – the Fed will not be taking its foot off the gas. Jerome Powell will opt for an unprecedented fourth 75 bps hike during the November meeting.
US job growth slows again in September with just 263,000 positions added
The Labor Department's September jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
September jobs report breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers?
The Labor Department reported on Friday that U.S. employers added 263,000 workers in September, with hiring at bars and restaurants helping to boost the headline number.
US companies added 208,000 jobs in September, beating expectations: ADP
Private companies onboarded 208,000 new workers in September despite growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession with its war on inflation.
The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling
Minneapolis CNN Business — The fever hasn’t broken yet for America’s employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the...
September jobs report likely to show hiring cooled but remained healthy
The Labor Department will release the September jobs report on Friday morning, which is expected to show that hiring slowed but remained healthy last month.
US hiring likely slowed last month (which may be good news)
The piping-hot U.S. job market may be cooling off, if only slightly. But what business managers, policymakers, investors and economists want to know is this: How cool would be cool enough for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve to begin to ease their aggressive interest rate hikes?. The government’s...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve
Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
freightwaves.com
Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data
Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
kitco.com
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
