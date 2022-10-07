ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person dead following shooting early Saturday morning in South Lubbock, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd Street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#North Texas#Illini Invitational#Medinah#The Texas Tech#Texas A M#The Traditions Golf Club#The Red Raiders
Talk 1340

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Big News Coming Out About Aetna & Covenant Health

If you didn't know already, Covenant Health in Lubbock and insurance company Aetna have been working on a partnership. Back in September Covenant Health put out a statement about the termination of their health agreement with Aetna Insurance. In the announcement, they stated that "Covenant’s goal has been to reach fair and equitable contract terms. Unfortunately, Aetna remains unwilling to offer adequate reimbursement for vital health care services. This will leave almost 9,000 individuals without in-network access to Covenant’s hospitals and providers in Texas after the contracts expire on September 1, 2022."
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy