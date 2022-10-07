If you didn't know already, Covenant Health in Lubbock and insurance company Aetna have been working on a partnership. Back in September Covenant Health put out a statement about the termination of their health agreement with Aetna Insurance. In the announcement, they stated that "Covenant’s goal has been to reach fair and equitable contract terms. Unfortunately, Aetna remains unwilling to offer adequate reimbursement for vital health care services. This will leave almost 9,000 individuals without in-network access to Covenant’s hospitals and providers in Texas after the contracts expire on September 1, 2022."

