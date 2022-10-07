Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’
An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Reconsider travel? Safety experts talk violence in Mexico tourist spots
Mexico is a big draw for U.S. tourists, but cartel-fueled violence can give some travelers pause. Here's a rundown on the safety of popular places.
Are visa approval delays keeping free-spending international tourists from visiting L.A.?
Are delays in visa approvals keeping international travelers — and their tourism spending — from the U.S.?
Heading overseas? Here’s why travel advisories about COVID-19 aren’t being updated
The CDC says it has stopped updating COVID-19 travel advisories for other countries because the agency’s ability to asses the risk to international travelers is “limited” by lack of reporting.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
travelnoire.com
State Department Warns Travelers Of Crime And Terrorism In Tourist Countries
Threat levels- As for “Level 3” advisories, there were ten in total. People traveling to Level 3 countries should either “reconsider travel” due to “risks to safety and security.” Some of the countries included in the Level 3 notice are El Salvador, the Cayman Islands, and Colombia.
The Worst Airports in America for Customer Satisfaction
Going on vacation is one of life’s great joys, and air travel is a modern marvel that can get travelers to their destination. But before we board the plane, we all must deal with the indignities of the airport and some airports are far worse than others. Nearly 3 million people fly into and out […]
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A legal expert told Newsweek that state secession is unconstitutional in the U.S.
New Zealand struggles with backlog of 36,000 international tourists visa applications
New Zealand is struggling under a backlog of 36,000 international tourist visa applications, leaving some holidaymakers unable to take long-awaited trips. The country’s application is currently advising travellers from non-visa waiver countries not to book holidays until their visa is approved. “Due to the large number of applications received...
Canada has scrapped Covid travel restrictions
Canada is now allowing unvaccinated arrivals. The change took effect at the start of October, following the country’s controversial reintroduction of testing on arrival in August.Travellers who were in Canadian hotel quarantine after testing positive were able to walk out at one minute past midnight on Saturday, 1 October.The world’s second-largest country (after Russia) ditched almost all Covid travel restrictions and red tape from the same date.The Public Health Authority of Canada says: “All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out Covid-19-related quarantine...
New travel advisories issued for Italy, France, Belize and other countries
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the State Department issued new travel advisories for over 80 countries. Among them, eight were designated as the highest level advisory, “Level 4: Do not travel.” These include Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Haiti. Fifteen countries were labeled as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” including Ethiopia,...
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
California migration of millions of birds brings ‘unprecedented’ avian flu threat
Ever year during the fall migration season, 5.4 million waterfowl descend on California, as birds from Canada and Alaska make their way south on an aerial transnational highway known as the Pacific Flyway. This year, the arrival of the birds also brings concern. A new avian influenza is circulating, and...
Travel expert Simon Calder answers your latest questions on passports, airports, eVisas and Esta scheme
Autumn is a great time to plan city breaks, winter sunshine holidays and long-haul adventures. But red tape and Covid issues can still intervene.Our travel correspondent did his best to help in the latest Ask Me Anything.American bureaucracyQ: Any updated on the Esta situation regarding Cuba for travel to the US? Seems a multitude of opinions on this across the web with no concrete answers from what I can see.HolidaytravelA: All you need to know is here. In one of his last acts as US president, Donald Trump added Cuba to the American list of nations that have “repeatedly provided...
Slowdowns abroad and the dollar's strength will help drive US inflation down, Goldman Sachs says
"Lower global growth will likely create a modest drag on US inflation, mostly because lower foreign demand leads to softer import and oil prices."
