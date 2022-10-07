ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’

An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Airports in America for Customer Satisfaction

Going on vacation is one of life’s great joys, and air travel is a modern marvel that can get travelers to their destination. But before we board the plane, we all must deal with the indignities of the airport and some airports are far worse than others.  Nearly 3 million people fly into and out […]
The Independent

Canada has scrapped Covid travel restrictions

Canada is now allowing unvaccinated arrivals. The change took effect at the start of October, following the country’s controversial reintroduction of testing on arrival in August.Travellers who were in Canadian hotel quarantine after testing positive were able to walk out at one minute past midnight on Saturday, 1 October.The world’s second-largest country (after Russia) ditched almost all Covid travel restrictions and red tape from the same date.The Public Health Authority of Canada says: “All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out Covid-19-related quarantine...
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers your latest questions on passports, airports, eVisas and Esta scheme

Autumn is a great time to plan city breaks, winter sunshine holidays and long-haul adventures. But red tape and Covid issues can still intervene.Our travel correspondent did his best to help in the latest Ask Me Anything.American bureaucracyQ: Any updated on the Esta situation regarding Cuba for travel to the US? Seems a multitude of opinions on this across the web with no concrete answers from what I can see.HolidaytravelA: All you need to know is here. In one of his last acts as US president, Donald Trump added Cuba to the American list of nations that have “repeatedly provided...
