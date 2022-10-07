Read full article on original website
The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival
The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
More companies expected to announce layoffs
(KRON) — This week is a big one for the jobs market, and economists say it could give some insight on whether layoffs are on the horizon. “You are going to see people update their resume probably,” said Bob O’Donnell, of Technalysis Research. Bay Area job market experts said it may get bumpy in the […]
Oakland North
Are First Fridays days numbered in Oakland?
Music and the smell of grilled meat and seafood wafted in the air as people grabbed food, browsed necklaces and earrings and watched street performances on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland Friday. Thousands of people attend Oakland First Fridays – a free monthly event that features local vendors, from 5 p.m....
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
Morgan Hill Times
Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill
In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Students and community in mourning after recent shooting
On Saturday, October 2, two Berkeley High School students were shot and killed at a party in North Oakland. The BHS community held a memorial at Longfellow Middle School on Monday night. Students have also visited the second floor C-Building gallery memorial during the past few days. At the scene...
Eater
A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails
It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
‘One Chip Challenge’ sent Dublin students home with ‘adverse reactions’
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple students at a Dublin middle school were sent home after participating in the “One Chip Challenge” from TikTok, according to a statement from Dublin Unified School District. On Friday, Sept. 30, several students at the unnamed DUSD middle school were sent home “due to adverse reactions related to this product,” […]
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
Ink Vanishes On Check That California Woman Mailed To IRS, Returned Blank
'It's like something from a sci-fi movie.'
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
Blue Angels Fleet Week events canceled on Sunday
Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luc
