San Leandro, CA

KTVU FOX 2

The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival

The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

More companies expected to announce layoffs

(KRON) — This week is a big one for the jobs market, and economists say it could give some insight on whether layoffs are on the horizon. “You are going to see people update their resume probably,” said Bob O’Donnell, of Technalysis Research. Bay Area job market experts said it may get bumpy in the […]
BUSINESS
Oakland North

Are First Fridays days numbered in Oakland?

Music and the smell of grilled meat and seafood wafted in the air as people grabbed food, browsed necklaces and earrings and watched street performances on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland Friday. Thousands of people attend Oakland First Fridays – a free monthly event that features local vendors, from 5 p.m....
OAKLAND, CA
City
San Leandro, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area

Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill

In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Students and community in mourning after recent shooting

On Saturday, October 2, two Berkeley High School students were shot and killed at a party in North Oakland. The BHS community held a memorial at Longfellow Middle School on Monday night. Students have also visited the second floor C-Building gallery memorial during the past few days. At the scene...
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails

It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

