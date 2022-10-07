Read full article on original website
Senior high court judge to address issues in ‘parental alienation’ cases
One of Britain’s most senior judges is to examine issues relating to the regulation of court-appointed experts who provide evidence about child welfare in private custody hearings – and, in particular, where “parental alienation” is a feature. Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division...
Mel B challenges sacked Tory minister over ‘what you said to me in lift’
Former Spice Girl, who attended Tory conference, makes apparent online criticism of former trade minister
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Liz Truss: The pitfalls lying ahead of an embattled prime minister
After a tumultuous first month in office, marked by party divisions and unrest over her economic policy, Liz Truss's promise to "deliver" is at risk of being thwarted in Parliament. A chunk of Tory MPs are opposed to parts of Ms Truss's agenda, and the prime minister may struggle to...
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot
Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats
Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town. Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice. The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is...
Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian
A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months. Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving. Kelly Ann...
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
Post Office accused of withholding documents from IT scandal inquiry
Lawyers for unfairly convicted operators accuse company of ‘malevolent’ tactics in row over 30,000 documents
Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told
A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
Suffolk protester's arrest viewed more than 11 million times
A climate change activist whose arrest has been viewed more than 11 million times said she was taking action for her six-year-old son. Lora Johnson, 38, who lives in Southwold, Suffolk, was filmed being carried away by police from Waterloo Bridge in London on Sunday. "I was there as a...
Man to stand trial accused of Boxing Day murders of grandparents
A man is to stand trial charged with murdering his grandparents in West Lothian. Tobyn Salvatore allegedly attacked Denis and Mary Fell - both aged 73 - at their home in Livingston on Boxing Day last year. Prosecutors claim the 20-year-old killed Mr Fell by repeatedly striking him on the...
Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
